Northern Ireland crime: Man in 30s rushed to hospital with bruising to his right thigh and a laceration to his head after sectarian and homophobic hate crime in Hill Street bar before Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of an assault at licenced premises at the Hill Street area of Belfast City Centre on Monday 23rd December.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “At around 10:30pm, it was reported that a man in his 30s was both verbally and physically assaulted inside a bar in the area.

"The man was taken to hospital with bruising to his right thigh and a laceration to his head following the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hill Street

“Enquiries are continuing but at this stage, the incident is being treated as both a sectarian and homophobic hate crime.

“Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident, is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1624 23/12/24.