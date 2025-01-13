Northern Ireland crime: Man in 30s rushed to hospital with bruising to his right thigh and a laceration to his head after sectarian and homophobic hate crime in Hill Street bar before Christmas
Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “At around 10:30pm, it was reported that a man in his 30s was both verbally and physically assaulted inside a bar in the area.
"The man was taken to hospital with bruising to his right thigh and a laceration to his head following the incident.
“Enquiries are continuing but at this stage, the incident is being treated as both a sectarian and homophobic hate crime.
“Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident, is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1624 23/12/24.
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”