Northern Ireland crime: Man in 30s rushed to hospital with bruising to his right thigh and a laceration to his head after sectarian and homophobic hate crime in Hill Street bar before Christmas

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 13th Jan 2025, 16:11 BST
Updated 13th Jan 2025, 16:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Detectives are appealing for information following a report of an assault at licenced premises at the Hill Street area of Belfast City Centre on Monday 23rd December.
Read More
Northern Ireland property: Here are a selection of the most expensive homes for ...

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “At around 10:30pm, it was reported that a man in his 30s was both verbally and physically assaulted inside a bar in the area.

"The man was taken to hospital with bruising to his right thigh and a laceration to his head following the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Hill StreetHill Street
Hill Street

“Enquiries are continuing but at this stage, the incident is being treated as both a sectarian and homophobic hate crime.

“Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident, is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1624 23/12/24.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice