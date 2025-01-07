Northern Ireland crime: Man rushed to hospital after being seriously assaulted and stabbed in Conlig early this morning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives in Newtownards are appealing for information following a report of a serious assault in Conlig this morning, Tuesday 7th January.

Detective Sergeant Westbury said: "We received a report shortly after 8am that a man had been seriously assaulted in the Breezemount Close area.

“The man sustained stab wounds and was taken to hospital for his injuries.

"At this time, his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

“An investigation has commenced and we are appealing to anyone with information that could assist us to phone 101 quoting reference number 182 07/01/25.