Northern Ireland crime: Man rushed to hospital after being seriously assaulted and stabbed in Conlig early this morning
Detective Sergeant Westbury said: "We received a report shortly after 8am that a man had been seriously assaulted in the Breezemount Close area.
“The man sustained stab wounds and was taken to hospital for his injuries.
"At this time, his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
“An investigation has commenced and we are appealing to anyone with information that could assist us to phone 101 quoting reference number 182 07/01/25.
“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”