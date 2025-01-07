Northern Ireland crime: Man rushed to hospital after shooting in the Beverley Road area of Newtownabbey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have attended the scene of a shooting in the Beverley Road area of Newtownabbey.

In a statement the PSNI say that one man has been taken to hospital.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

And a 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of offences including attempted murder and remains in custody at this time.

Cordons are in place in the area and enquiries are continuing.