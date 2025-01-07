Northern Ireland crime: Man rushed to hospital after shooting in the Beverley Road area of Newtownabbey
Police have attended the scene of a shooting in the Beverley Road area of Newtownabbey.
In a statement the PSNI say that one man has been taken to hospital.
His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
And a 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of offences including attempted murder and remains in custody at this time.
Cordons are in place in the area and enquiries are continuing.
More information when we get it.