Northern Ireland crime: Stolen car collides with barrier before being destroyed in blaze in early hours - appeal

Police are investigating a creeper-style burglary in the Wynchurch Road area of east Belfast.
PSNI Sergeant Tom Wilkinson said: "We received a report that car keys and a car had been stolen from outside a house in east Belfast.

"This is reported to have occurred between 12:30am and 6:30am on Thursday, 3rd April.

"Officers attended and the vehicle was later discovered in the Springfield road area of west Belfast where it had collided with a barrier and had been on fire.

"Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue crews attended, the car had been extensively damaged.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have been in the Wynchurch Road area during the time-frame of this report, and noticed any suspicious behaviour, or those who may have dash-cam or other video footage to make contact with us on 101, quoting reference number 153 03/04/25.”

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/

