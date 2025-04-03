Northern Ireland crime: Stolen car collides with barrier before being destroyed in blaze in early hours - appeal
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
PSNI Sergeant Tom Wilkinson said: "We received a report that car keys and a car had been stolen from outside a house in east Belfast.
"This is reported to have occurred between 12:30am and 6:30am on Thursday, 3rd April.
"Officers attended and the vehicle was later discovered in the Springfield road area of west Belfast where it had collided with a barrier and had been on fire.
"Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue crews attended, the car had been extensively damaged.
"We are appealing to anyone who may have been in the Wynchurch Road area during the time-frame of this report, and noticed any suspicious behaviour, or those who may have dash-cam or other video footage to make contact with us on 101, quoting reference number 153 03/04/25.”
A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/