Northern Ireland crime: Stolen car collides with barrier before being destroyed in blaze in early hours - appeal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are investigating a creeper-style burglary in the Wynchurch Road area of east Belfast.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PSNI Sergeant Tom Wilkinson said: "We received a report that car keys and a car had been stolen from outside a house in east Belfast.

"This is reported to have occurred between 12:30am and 6:30am on Thursday, 3rd April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Creeper burglary

"Officers attended and the vehicle was later discovered in the Springfield road area of west Belfast where it had collided with a barrier and had been on fire.

"Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue crews attended, the car had been extensively damaged.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have been in the Wynchurch Road area during the time-frame of this report, and noticed any suspicious behaviour, or those who may have dash-cam or other video footage to make contact with us on 101, quoting reference number 153 03/04/25.”