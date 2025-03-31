Northern Ireland crime: Woman knocked unconscious after verbal altercation with a man in 20s

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in Banbridge are appealing for witnesses following a reported assault in the Newry Street area in the early hours of Sunday, 30th March.

In a statement PSNI Sergeant Nelson said: “It was reported that a woman aged in her 30s was knocked unconscious following a verbal altercation with a man described as being aged in his 20s, wearing dark clothing, tall and with a mullet hairstyle.

"A second woman who attempted to intervene was also punched to the face but thankfully has not reported any serious injuries at this time.

“The assault occurred between approximately 12:30am and 12:45am and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or has dash cam or any other video footage relevant to the investigation, to call police on 101, quoting reference number 326 of 30/03/25.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/