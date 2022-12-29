Three people also died when two vehicles collided in the Dungannon Road area of Cookstown shortly after 3.30pm on Monday.

Police named two of the victims as Patrick Rogers, 26, from Cookstown, and his mother-in-law Mary Duffy, 52, from Dungannon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were travelling in a red Nissan X-Trail with Mr Rogers’ wife and four children.

Mary Duffy, 52, from Dungannon, Co Tyrone who along with her son-in-law Patrick Rogers, 26, from Cookstown, Co Tyrone and a third person, died in a road traffic collision near Cookstown.

They were injured in the incident and taken to hospital. Police later said their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A funeral notice said Mr Rogers is survived by his wife Shannon and children Alannah, Eimear, Dylan and Eli.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His wake will take place at his parent's home 27 Drapersfield road, Cookstown, BT808RS. His remains will leave there on Friday 30 December at 11.15am for requiem mass in St Joseph and St Malachy's Drummullan at 12pm.

His mother-in-law, Mary Duffy, is survived by her husband Jim and her daughter, Shannon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patrick Rogers, 26, from Cookstown, Co Tyrone who along with his mother-in-law Mary Duffy, 52, from Dungannon, Co Tyrone, and a third person, died in a road traffic collision near Cookstown.

Her wake will take place at Clonmaine, Loughgall, 4 Mournebeg drive BT714AQ from Thursday at 3.00pm. Her remains will leave there on Saturday at 11.30am to St Patrick's Church for 12.00 noon Requiem Mass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A third person, Jennifer Elizabeth Acheson, 80, who was driving a sliver Volkswagen Golf, also died in the collision. She was the sister of former UUP MEP Lord John Kilclooney.

A funeral notice said her husband was the late Walter, and that she is survived by their children Terry, James, Tracey, Wayne and Michael.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family home at 37 Tullylagan Road, Sandholes, Cookstown, is strictly private. The funeral will leave there on Saturday, 31 December at 11.00am, for service in Desertcreat Parish Church at 11.30am.

Imelda Quinn, who was in her 40s, died after a one-vehicle crash on the M1 near Dungannon on Monday afternoon. A nurse from Co Tyrone, she was also a mother of two young children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police received a report just before 1.30pm that a blue Mercedes car had left the eastbound carriageway of the motorway, near the Stangmore junction. Emergency services attended but she sadly died later in hospital as a result of her injuries.

A funeral notice said Ms Quinn, who was from Lisnamonaghan, Castlecaulfield, was the wife of Gavin, and mother to Nina and Norah.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her wake will take place at her parents home at 38 Reclain Road, Galbally BT70 3BR from 2.00pm Thursday until removal on Saturday morning for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St John’s Church.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of either collision to contact them on tel 101, quoting reference number 957 of 26/12/22 for the Cookstown collision and 779 of 26/12/22 for the Dungannon incident. Information can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Advertisement Hide Ad

PSNI Superintendent Stephen Murray said: “Our thoughts are very much with the families of the people who lost their lives on our roads. Any loss of life is a cause of great sadness and it feels particularly tragic at Christmas.