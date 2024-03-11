Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ms Long told MLAs that the prison population in the region had increased by more than a third in just two years.

There are three prisons in Northern Ireland: Maghaberry, Magilligan and Hydebank.

Maghaberry is a high-security jail which houses male long-term and remanded prisoners.

Magilligan Prison is a medium to low-security prison which holds male prisoners with six years or under to serve, while Hydebank accommodates young and female offenders.

During ministerial question time at the Northern Ireland Assembly, Ulster Unionist MLA Alan Chambers asked about concerns if prison numbers should outstrip capacity.

The Justice Minister said: “There are real challenges in terms of the size of the prison population.

“In March 2021 the total population was 1,401.

“On March 1 this year it had risen to 1,879, a 34% increase.

“Within that, about 36% of the prison population are unsentenced, so they are on remand.

“It is a real challenge. We have already reopened two of the square houses which we closed when Davis House was built (at Maghaberry) and a third is now being prepared for reuse.

“When we get to the end of that, the frank reality is we have no space left.”

Ms Long added: “We are working with others in terms of a prisoner population oversight group to look at what we can do to manage the prison population.

“But ultimately those who are remanded to our custody need to be housed.”

The minister also updated MLAs on the introduction of X-ray body scanner technology into prisons in Northern Ireland last year.

She said: “Female staff and visitors are not scanned in line with the use of this technology in England and Wales.

“Since their introduction there has been a marked reduction in trafficking drugs and other illicit substances into prisons which means that those who work and live within prisons are safer.

“A positive indication from a scan is likely to result in restriction of association.