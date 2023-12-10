Police are appealing fo help in tracking down a damaged car after a hit-and-run incident in Armagh left a man in hospital with his injuries.

The hit-and-run took place in the Moy Road area of Armagh last night, Saturday 9 December.

Police said a man in his thirties was been knocked down at around 10.35pm last night and was taken to hospital by the ambulance service, for treatment to leg injuries.

A wing mirror was located at the scene and at this stage police believe that the vehicle involved was a dark coloured Volkswagen, which made off following the collision.

The hit and run took place in the Moy Road area of Armagh. Generic view from Google.

Police are appealing to anyone who notices a car matching this description, without a wing mirror or with other damage, to contact Police on 101 and quote reference number 1820 of 9/12/23.