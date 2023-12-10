Northern Ireland PSNI appeal: Police ask for help in tracking Volkswagen car after hit-and-run leaves man in hospital
and live on Freeview channel 276
The hit-and-run took place in the Moy Road area of Armagh last night, Saturday 9 December.
Police said a man in his thirties was been knocked down at around 10.35pm last night and was taken to hospital by the ambulance service, for treatment to leg injuries.
A wing mirror was located at the scene and at this stage police believe that the vehicle involved was a dark coloured Volkswagen, which made off following the collision.
Police are appealing to anyone who notices a car matching this description, without a wing mirror or with other damage, to contact Police on 101 and quote reference number 1820 of 9/12/23.
Officers are also asking anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the collision, or who have dashcam or other footage, to contact them.