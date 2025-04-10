Northern Ireland traffic: Appeal for information after BMW driver left in serious condition after collision with black taxi

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in west Belfast are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision on the Andersonstown Road on Wednesday 9th April.

The collision happened shortly before 9am on Wednesday when a report was received of a collision involving black BMW X5 travelling city-wards and a black taxi travelling country-wards.

The driver of the BMW, a man aged in his 30’s, was taken to hospital following the collision and remains in a serious condition.

The driver of the taxi and a passenger sustained minor injuries.