Northern Ireland traffic: Appeal for information after BMW driver left in serious condition after collision with black taxi

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 10th Apr 2025, 15:35 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2025, 15:48 BST
Police in west Belfast are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision on the Andersonstown Road on Wednesday 9th April.
The collision happened shortly before 9am on Wednesday when a report was received of a collision involving black BMW X5 travelling city-wards and a black taxi travelling country-wards.

The driver of the BMW, a man aged in his 30’s, was taken to hospital following the collision and remains in a serious condition.

The driver of the taxi and a passenger sustained minor injuries.

The PSNI are now asking for anyone who witnessed the collision or who captured dash-cam footage which could help with the investigation, is asked to call officers at Woodbourne on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 259 09/04/25 or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

