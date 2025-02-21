The scene of the shooting in Newtownabbey, County Antrim.

​​An off-duty PSNI officer was shot in the leg by his own gun as he struggled with a bare-chested man suffering a cocaine-induced psychotic episode, a court heard today.

Kyle Knell allegedly tried to kill the policeman by seizing the Glock pistol during an encounter at a house in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim last month.

The 29-year-old defendant, who claims his drugs may have been spiked, is also accused of injuring a woman struck by fragments of the discharged round.

Details emerged as he was refused bail on a total of nine charges related to incidents in the Fairview Avenue and Beverley Road area on January 6.

Knell, of Tynan Drive in Newtownabbey faces counts of attempted murder, false imprisonment, common assault and causing actual bodily harm to a woman. He is further accused of possessing the loaded firearm with intent to endanger life and while drunk or under the influence of drugs, stealing a magazine and ammunition belonging to the PSNI, and trespass to a building.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard Knell was in a state of panic, sweating profusely and vomiting when he arrived at the house.

He had fled from a local hotel earlier that evening and claimed that someone wanted to shoot or kill him. An investigating detective said: “He was bare-chested and wearing no footwear.” Residents at the property called for an ambulance, but while they waited an off-duty officer appeared and entered the hallway area.

Knell continued behaving erratically and lunged towards the policeman in an apparent bid to give him a hug. At that point the accused allegedly discovered he had a gun concealed in a holster in his waistband.

“He identified himself as a police officer, a struggle ensued during which (Knell) grabbed and removed the firearm from the holster,” the detective claimed. “There was a struggle between them to try and control the firearm.” A single round discharged from the pistol went through the off-duty officer’s thigh, exiting just above his knee.

Immediately after the shot was fired a woman in the house felt pain and realised she was bleeding. Fragments of the bullet were found embedded in her ankle. A short time later police received reports that Knell had gone to a nearby shed and then entered another house in the neighbourhood.

He allegedly grabbed and restrained a teenage boy at that property before being arrested at the scene.

The court heard that as the accused was taken into custody he declared: “It’s all a set up, this is ridiculous, he tried to f***ing kneecap me.” He also allegedly stated: “Too quick for him, three weeks in a row they tried. I’m sorry if this sounds f***ing nuts, but I’ve got proof in my pocket.”

Knell spent 48 hours in hospital before interviews where he said that had been under the influence of drink and drugs, experiencing paranoia, fear and panic attacks. Defence counsel Michael Boyd described it as “a serious, distressing and bizarre case”.

He claimed the reasons for the incident related to his client’s psychological issues and long-term cocaine habit. “Cocaine that may have been interfered with or spiked in some way,” the barrister submitted. “What seems tolerably clear is that he has undergone a psychotic episode and seems to have thought that people were after him, that he was under attack in some way.” Mr Boyd stressed police accept it was not a targeted shooting and involved no evidence of any pre-planning.

With Knell’s mother offering to have him stay at her home, a local clergyman provided a character reference in support of his bid to be released from custody. Bail was denied, however, based on the risks of re-offending and causing harm to the public.

