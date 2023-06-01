Omagh bomb: Government in final stages of confirming chairperson for new investigation, court told

Downing Street has been briefed on the process and an appointment to the planned statutory inquiry could be announced within weeks.

The update was provided at an ongoing legal action by the father of one of those killed in the August 1998 atrocity.

Michael Gallagher is challenging the Government over alleged delays in establishing the inquiry.

His son Aiden was among 29 people who died in the Real IRA car bomb attack on the Co Tyrone town. The victims included a woman pregnant with twins.

Previous litigation centred on claims that a range of intelligence from British security agents, MI5 and RUC officers could have been drawn together to foil the terrorist plot.

In 2021 Lord Justice Horner held that the bombing could arguably have been thwarted if police had received all available material.

At that stage he recommended fresh probes on both sides of the Irish border, based on a legal duty under Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

A further challenge was mounted over alleged failures by the UK Government to act on that ruling.

In February Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris announced his intention to set up a statutory inquiry to examine if the Omagh bomb could have been prevented.

But Mr Gallagher is pressing ahead with the case due to the failure to provide further details or a timeframe.

Lord Justice Horner had been told work is continuing to identify a chair, venue and draw up the terms of reference before any further public announcement can be made.

In court today he was provided with a further update on the process.

Counsel for the Secretary of State disclosed that an official in the Northern Ireland Office has also briefed Mr Gallagher.

“It was explained that the Government is in the final stages in relation to confirming a chair,” she said.

“It requires engagement between Number 10 (Downing Street) and the proposed inquiry chair.”

The barrister indicated that it could still take a number of weeks.

“It’s at a very advanced stage, but I’m not in a position today to give a precise (time frame).”

With the legal challenge listed for a full hearing later this month, the judge urged both sides to try to sort out any remaining issues.

