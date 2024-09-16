One person escapes injury following arson attack on residential property in Ballymena

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One person has escaped without injury following an arson attack

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of arson in Ballymena.

Detective Inspector McDowell said: “Just after 6.30pm on Saturday, 14th September, police received a report from our colleagues at Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service that they were attending a fire at a residential property in the Warden Square area of the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers attended and noted that a fire had been started deliberately in the bedroom of the property, causing extensive damage to that room.

Appeal

“One person were present in the property at the time but, thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Detective Inspector McDowell continued: "We are treating this attack as arson with intent to endanger life. The fire was set in a block of apartments, and the consequences of this act could have been much more serious.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation, particularly anyone with CCTV, dashcam or other relevant footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1386 of 14/09/24."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/