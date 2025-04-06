Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There has been an outpouring of grief in south Down after a teenager was killed in a road traffic collision – only six weeks after the sudden death of his father.

Órán McConville from Rathfriland, who was described as “quite simply a gentleman”, died after a car accident in the Hilltown area early on Saturday.

Also over the weekend, 18-year-old Morgan Henry from Tandragee died in a road collision in a two-vehicle crash in Portadown in the early hours of Sunday. Alderman Paul Berry said Morgan had been “loved by everyone who knew him”.

In a statement on social media, Drumgath GAC in Rathfriland addressed the death of their former player Órán with “broken hearts and profound sadness”.

It added: “This tragedy is made all the more poignant as it comes just six weeks after the passing of his father, Paddy, and 16 years after the heart-breaking loss of his sister, Rachael.

“Our hearts go out to his loving mother, Amanda, and his devoted brother, Shéa – for any family to endure such loss is beyond comprehension.”

A previous family notice said his father Paddy died suddenly on February 21.

PSNI Inspector Cherith Adair said officers received a report shortly before 2am on Saturday that a grey Volkswagen Golf had been in a collision on the Kilkeel Road.

Officers and the emergency services attended the scene.

“The front seat passenger of the car was sadly pronounced dead at the scene whilst the driver, a man aged 18, was arrested and remains in custody at this time,” she said.

The Kilkeel Road was closed for an examination of the scene. Police called for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.

Drumgath GAC paid tribute to the young player's exceptional character.

“Órán was so much more than a young man – he was a bright light in our community,” it said. “Kind, gentle, full of humour, and always up for a chat, Órán had that rare ability to make everyone feel at ease in his company.”

He carried himself “with warmth, respect, and quiet charm” and was “outstanding” on the pitch, having played for highly successful teams at U13, U14, U15, U17 and U18 levels.

In February the club also paid tribute to his father Paddy, describing him as “a popular club member and friend” who was “one of life’s gentlemen” and still played an occasional game.

Rathfriland Football Club Youth also shared in “the deep sadness and devastation” at the news of Órán's death.

“Órán represented the club at various levels and always did so with a great attitude, determination, and showing his ability,” it said. “He was popular with his team mates and a pleasure for his coaches to work with.”

He was often on the sidelines supporting younger players, it said, extending sympathy to his family on “the huge loss of such a young life and an impressive young man who will be deeply missed”.

Órán’s employer, the Milestone Supermarket and Filling Station in Rathfriland, also acknowledged “the heart-breaking news”.

It said Órán was a valued member of the team since June 2022 “full of talent, kindness, and an infectious positivity that touched everyone who had the pleasure of working with him”.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to his mother Amanda, our much-loved work colleague, and to his brother Shea, a former member of our team.”

Órán's former school, St Mark's High School in Warrenpoint said they were “devastated” by his death.

He left last August after completing his A-levels.

“He was incredibly hard working and had a drive to be successful, which he achieved in every aspect of his life,” it said.

“Órán represented our school with pride on the Gaelic football field and soccer pitch returning many trophies to our cabinet over the years.”

In November of last year he travelled to Kenya with the school, immersing himself in the culture and making “a lasting impression on everyone he met”, helping build a house and teaching in the primary school.