Ormeau Road incident PSNI officers formally cleared of any wrongdoing as Federation hits out at 'appalling' treatment

The scene on the Ormeau Road in February 2021 after two PSNI officers investigated a possible breach of Covid regulations. Photo: Pacemaker

Two PSNI officers who faced disciplinary proceedings over their actions following a Troubles murder commemoration have been formally cleared of any wrongdoing, the police federation (PFNI) has said.

The two junior officers sparked controversy when they investigated a potential breach of the Covid regulations in February 2021, when bereaved relatives and survivors of the 1992 Sean Graham bookmaker’s atrocity gathered on the Ormeau Road for a memorial service.

As the crowd dispersed, the officers attempted to speak to the organisers but received a hostile reception.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

One man who had survived the 1992 loyalist atrocity – that claimed the lives of five Catholics – was arrested but later released without charge, and the poilce action provoked an angry response from some nationalist politicians.

However, Belfast High Court later deemed a decision to suspend one of the officers, and reposition the other, was unlawful – and in response to pressure from Sinn Fein.

Federation chair Liam Kelly said that while he was always confident that the two officers had behaved appropriately, the officers’ representative body has been appalled by the “misinformation” and “irrational conjecture” that has been circulated since the original incident.

“The PFNI had every confidence from the outset that this would be the final outcome to what was a protracted process,” Mr Kelly said.

“It was clear early on that there were no criminal actions by either officer and now we have the final validation that there was no misconduct behaviour either.

“The internal disciplinary processes have at last concluded with no misconduct findings or sanctions being imposed. Any ancillary matters relating to learning and performance are also now concluded.

“The PFNI provided legal representation and support for both officers, convinced that the actual evidence would verify that they’d carried out their duties in a professional manner in what were difficult and testing circumstances.

“We collectively have been appalled by the amount of misinformation, baseless rumours and irrational conjecture around this incident.”

Mr Kelly added: “I am more confident following the acceptance of Mr Justice Scoffield’s related judgement that the Senior Management in PSNI will in future properly and fairly apply the public interest test when considering such matters."

"The misconduct exoneration for the second officer is most welcome by him and his colleagues and allows for this sorry episode to be finally put behind them.”