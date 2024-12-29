Pair - a man and a woman in their 30s - due to appear in court charged with murdering Mark Dorrian in Newtownards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two people have been charged with the murder of 50-year-old Mark Dorrian in Newtownards in Co Down on Boxing Day.

Mr Dorrian died in hospital after he was found unconscious with head injuries at a property in the West Street area of the town on Thursday.

A woman, 33, and a man, 36, will appear before a district judge on Monday charged with murder, police said.