Pair of men in balaclavas rob woman in her 60s of her handbag in broad daylight in Newry

By Adam Kula
Published 7th Jun 2024, 19:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A pair of men in balaclavas have robbed a woman in broad daylight.

The PSNI said that just before 11.40am yesterday it received a report that a woman aged in her 60s had been getting off a bus in the Chancellors Road area on on the west side of Newry when she was approached by the two masked men.

One of the men held the victim while the other stole her handbag containing her purse and phone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They then made off in a light-coloured car in the direction of the Dublin Road.

PSNIPSNI
PSNI

"The PSNI said: “The woman was uninjured however has been left badly shaken by her ordeal.”

It appealed to who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 632 of 06/06/24.