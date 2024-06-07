Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pair of men in balaclavas have robbed a woman in broad daylight.

The PSNI said that just before 11.40am yesterday it received a report that a woman aged in her 60s had been getting off a bus in the Chancellors Road area on on the west side of Newry when she was approached by the two masked men.

One of the men held the victim while the other stole her handbag containing her purse and phone.

They then made off in a light-coloured car in the direction of the Dublin Road.

"The PSNI said: “The woman was uninjured however has been left badly shaken by her ordeal.”