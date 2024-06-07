Pair of men in balaclavas rob woman in her 60s of her handbag in broad daylight in Newry
The PSNI said that just before 11.40am yesterday it received a report that a woman aged in her 60s had been getting off a bus in the Chancellors Road area on on the west side of Newry when she was approached by the two masked men.
One of the men held the victim while the other stole her handbag containing her purse and phone.
They then made off in a light-coloured car in the direction of the Dublin Road.
"The PSNI said: “The woman was uninjured however has been left badly shaken by her ordeal.”
It appealed to who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 632 of 06/06/24.