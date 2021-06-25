Passenger jailed for abusive reaction to being prevented from boarding train

Laganside court complex in Belfast city centre.

Lee Bradley received a two-month sentence in connection with the outburst at a station on July 12, 2019.

The 20-year-old, whose address was given in court as Collon Lane in Londonderry, pleaded guilty to a single charge of disorderly behaviour.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard the defendant was prevented from getting on the train at Great Victoria Street in Belfast.

Bradley had been refused permission to travel due to possible drug or alcohol consumption, according to the prosecution.

Police then arrived in a bid to escort him from the premises.

But a Crown lawyer added: “He refused to leave, shouting at staff and police, and being aggressive in behaviour.”

Bradley was arrested after he continued to be abusive in the grounds of the train station.

A defence solicitor told the court he should be given maximum credit for admitting the offence.