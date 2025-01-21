Court news

​​A 90-year-old man from Co Antrim is to stand trial for the alleged historic sexual abuse of his son, a judge ordered today.

The pensioner, who cannot be identified, appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court accused of a campaign of molestation stretching back over six decades.

He faces three counts of indecent assault on a male and a further charge of buggery.

The alleged offences were committed over a period which spanned between July 1965 and January 1993.

Leaning on a walking stick as he stood beside the dock, the defendant confirmed that he understood the charges.

A sign language interpreter was brought in to help ensure he was aware of what was being alleged against him.

He declined to give evidence or call witnesses during the preliminary enquiry hearing.

Although no further details were disclosed, District Judge Steven Keown backed submissions that the prosecution should proceed to trial.

“I am satisfied there is a case to answer,” he said.

“(The defendant) will be returned for trial at Belfast Crown Court on a date to be fixed.”

Mr Keown was told that the accused and alleged victim are father and son.