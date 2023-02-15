Police said the man, aged in his 70s, died as a result of the collision between a car and a motorbike in Ballymoney on Tuesday evening.

Sergeant Vicki Green appealed for any witnesses to the incident in the Bann Road area to make contact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, attended a two-vehicle collision between a car and a motorbike in the Bann Road area around 6.25pm,” she said.

The incident took place in the Bann Road area of Ballymoney on Tuesday evening

“One man, aged in his 70s, sadly died as a result of the collision.

“The road was closed for some time but has since reopened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An investigation led by specialist investigators from the Collision Investigation Unit has been commenced and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1714 of 14/2/23.”