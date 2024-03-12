Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At around 11.30pm, it was reported that two vehicles were on fire in the Grainan Drive area.

Police and NIFRS attended the scene.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage and another two other vehicles were also damaged as a result of the blaze.

NIFRS believe the cause of the blaze to be deliberate and so the incident is being treated as arson.

Inspector Craig said: "Fortunately, there have been no injuries.

"However, a number of people are now in a position of having to sort out their transport problems and the disruption associated with that, and any other associated costs.

"Our appeal is to anyone with information, or who saw any suspicious activity in the area last night to get in touch with us.

"This also extends to anyone with CCTV or doorbell cameras to check their footage."