People smuggling arrests in Belfast after crackdown on Common Travel Area

Belfast port. The checks were carried out at major ports, airports and road networks. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

​More than 30 people have been arrested across the UK in a Home Office crackdown against people smuggling gangs and those exploiting the Common Travel Area (CTA), the Government department said.

Immigration enforcement teams worked with the National Crime Agency, UK police forces and international partners to arrest 31 people in various locations across the UK including Belfast, Liverpool, Luton and Scotland as part of a three-day operation.

Checks were carried out at major ports, airports and road networks and resulted in the seizure of £400,000 of criminal cash and 10 fraudulent identity documents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The CTA allows free travel between the islands of Great Britain, Ireland, Isle of Man and Channel Islands.

Minister for Border Security and Asylum, Dame Angela Eagle, said: “This government will not stand by as criminal gangs exploit vulnerable people, risking their lives and giving them false hopes of a better life in the UK.

“Driven by greed, these gangs have no regard for human life or safety, charging outrageous fees, preying on those desperate to escape hardship, and forcing them into illegal and dangerous situations.

“We are taking the fight to them on all fronts under the leadership of our new Border Security Commander.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dismantling the business models of these gangs does not just apply to the small boats trade – we are also stamping out other routes into the UK to bring them to justice and slash their profits.”

Jonathan Evans, Home Office immigration enforcement inspector, said: “This operation has been a huge success and sends a clear message that the smuggling gangs who break our laws will face serious consequences.

“We are taking action day in, day out, to ensure we stay a step ahead of these criminal groups, disrupting them at the earliest possible stage. We will continue working relentlessly to ensure no-one abuses the Common Travel Area or the UK's borders.