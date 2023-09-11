Petrol bomb attack on residential home with three people inside - damage caused to exterior

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At around 10.50pm, a report was received that a petrol bomb had been thrown at a property in the Epworth Street area.

Damage was caused to two windows at the front of the house. None of the three people inside the house were injured and the fire was extinguished quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area at the time or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage that could assist with enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1905 of 10/09/23.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives are appealing for information following a petrol bomb attack on a house in east Belfast last night, Sunday 10th September Picture: Presseye

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.