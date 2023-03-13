Petrol bomb thrown at Bessbrook property last night is extinguished by resident - culprit made off on foot

Police in Newry are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of a petrol bomb incident in Bessbrook yesterday evening, Sunday 12th March.

Sergeant Rooney said: “At around 8.10pm, officers received and responded to report that a petrol bomb had been thrown at the back of a property in the O’ Donoghue Park area.

“It was reported that the occupant, upon hearing a bang and seeing flames, went outside and extinguished the fire.

“It was further reported that a man, described as being tall, slim, and dressed in dark coloured clothing, was observed making off from the area on foot in the direction of Orior Park, and towards Charlemont Square.

“Fortunately, there were no reports of any injuries.”

Sergeant Rooney continued: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or who may have any information which could assist us, to get in touch.“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1494 of 12/03/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

O'Donoghue Park, Bessbrook - Google maps.jpeg