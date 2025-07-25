Petrol bomb thrown through living room window of property with one person inside

Petrol bomb appeal

​A petrol bomb has been thrown through the living room window of a property in north Belfast.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Police say one person who was inside at the time escaped without serious injury.

Detective Sergeant McCallum said: “At around 3:00am this morning, Friday, 25th July, police received a report that a petrol bomb had been thrown at a property in the Forthriver Road area of the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers attended alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who made the area safe.

"It appeared that the petrol bomb had been thrown through the living room window causing damage inside.

“One person was present in the property, fortunately no serious injuries have been reported at this time."

DS McCallum continued: "We are treating this attack as arson with intent to endanger life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation, particularly anyone with CCTV, dashcam or other relevant footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 141 of 25/07/25."