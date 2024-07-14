Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The PSNI are seeking the public’s help in cracking a case of burglary centring on Scarvagh House, outside Scarva village.

The stately home-style 18th century building is just on the northern edge of Scarvagh Demesne, which just hosted the gigantic annual Sham Fight and Royal Black Preceptory demonstrations.

The PSNI said in a message this morning that the burglary is believed to have occurred between 10pm on Wednesday and 7am on Thursday.

"A number of power tools and a blue Yamaha electric bike were stolen,” they said.