Police announce Scarvagh House – close to the Royal Black festivities this weekend – has been burgled
The stately home-style 18th century building is just on the northern edge of Scarvagh Demesne, which just hosted the gigantic annual Sham Fight and Royal Black Preceptory demonstrations.
The PSNI said in a message this morning that the burglary is believed to have occurred between 10pm on Wednesday and 7am on Thursday.
"A number of power tools and a blue Yamaha electric bike were stolen,” they said.
"If you witnessed any suspicious activity around this time or have information that could assist us please contact police on 101, quoting serial 233 11/07/24.”