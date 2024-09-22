Police appeal after arson attack at Co Down commercial yard and stables
Police have appealed for information and witnesses after the fire broke out at the Ballybeen Road in Moneyreagh on Friday night.
Fire crews attended the scene after 11.14pm and had 50 people and nine fire appliances at the height of the incident, which involved a number of outbuildings.
Firefighters left the scene at 6.23am on Saturday.
Inspector Burke said: “Officers attended and it was established that the fire had been started deliberately in a commercial yard, causing extensive damage to a stables, a static caravan and two unused outbuildings.
“Thankfully, no persons or animals were inside the buildings. We are treating this attack as arson.
“I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation, particularly anyone with CCTV, dashcam or other relevant footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1927 of 20/09/24.”