Police appeal after arson attack at Co Down commercial yard and stables

Police are treating the fire as arson and have appealed for information

​An investigation has been launched into an arson attack at a commercial yard and stables in Co Down.

Police have appealed for information and witnesses after the fire broke out at the Ballybeen Road in Moneyreagh on Friday night.

Fire crews attended the scene after 11.14pm and had 50 people and nine fire appliances at the height of the incident, which involved a number of outbuildings.

Firefighters left the scene at 6.23am on Saturday.

Inspector Burke said: “Officers attended and it was established that the fire had been started deliberately in a commercial yard, causing extensive damage to a stables, a static caravan and two unused outbuildings.

“Thankfully, no persons or animals were inside the buildings. We are treating this attack as arson.