Police appeal for information after masked men seen near scene of attempted ATM theft

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of an attempted theft from an ATM in a business premises in Clough.

​Police say “substantial damage” has been done to an ATM in a County Down village in the early hours of Friday morning, during an attempted theft.

Detectives in Newry are appealing for information following the incident in Clough, and say number of males wearing dark clothing and masks are seen in the area around the time of the incident.

The PSNI probe follows a report of an attempted theft of a cash machine from a business premises in the village.

In a statement, detectives said: “We received a report than substantial damage had been caused to an ATM in a concerted attempt to gain access to the unit.

"This is believed to have occurred between 1:30am and 4:00am on Friday, 1st of August”. They are keen to speak with anyone who would have used the Main Road in Clough between 1am and 4.30am who saw any vehicle or persons in the area “that looked out of place”.

Police have appealed for anyone who can assist to contact 101, quoting reference number 678 01/08/25.