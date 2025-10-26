Two homes were burgled in the Lisburn area on Friday night (October 24) – the PSNI have confirmed.

The two burglaries took place in the Barley Hill and Cherry Vale areas of the city.

Detective Sergeant Westbury from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Criminal Investigation's branch said: "The first report was made just before 10:00pm on Friday, 24th October, that a property in the Barley Hill area had been ransacked.

"The resident had been out of the house for around three hours, returning to find entry had been gained to the property through a rear door which had been smashed. At this time officers are working to establish what, if anything, has been taken.”

Regarding the next report of a house being burgled at 10.40pm in the Cherry Vale area, Detective Sergeant Westbury added: "The occupants returned to the property to discover that the entire property had been ransacked and a number of items of jewellery were missing.

"Entry is believed to have been gained through a door which had been damaged. This is believed to have happened between 6:40pm and 10:30pm.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have information about these burglaries, who was in the area at the time, or who may have video footage - ring doorbell or other that could be relevant to the investigation, to get in contact with us on 101 quoting reference 1516 of 24/10/25."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.