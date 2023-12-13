Police appeal for information following a report of a robbery in Belfast

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a robbery in east Belfast this morning, Wednesday December 13

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: "We received a report that two men, with their faces covered, robbed a shop in the Ballygowan Road area at around 6.15am.

"It was reported that the men entered the shop, tied two staff members' hands together with cable ties and forced them to sit at the back of the shop. The men then filled bags with a large quantity of cigarettes and a sum of cash, before making off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"One of the men was described as wearing a high visibility jacket with a light coloured hoodie. The second man was described as wearing a dark coloured hoodie and a dark coloured hat.

"If someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111."

"While the staff members were not injured, they have been left badly shaken following the incident."

Detective Sergeant McCartan continued: "Our investigation is underway and anyone with any information, or who was in the area at the time the incident took place is asked to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 186 of 13/12/23.