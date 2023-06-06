Police appeal for information on video showing ‘disgusting’ assault of young man in Falls Park

The incident in the video is believed to have occurred in the Falls Park area of west Belfast on Saturday, June 3.

In the video a group of around 10 young men shout and make demands of another man, before starting to physically attack him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Belfast Neighbourhood police have identified and spoken with the victim and are working to identify the others involved in the altercation.

PSNI are appealing for information

Neighbourhood Inspector Roisin Brown said the public should feel safe in the area.

“Police are aware of a video circulating online which appears to show a young man being assaulted in Falls Park,” she said.

“Not only are we concerned for the wellbeing of the young people involved, we also recognise that Falls Park is a popular community space enjoyed by everyone and we want the public to feel safe when they are there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened, or who may have further footage of the incident that could help with our investigation, to please get in touch with police by ringing 101 and quoting reference 2161 05/06/23.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

SDLP Councillor Paul Doherty said: “What happened in Falls Park at the weekend was disgusting. The footage circulating online shows a young kid subjected to abuse before being beaten by a group. My thoughts are with him as he recovers from what must have been an extremely frightening incident.

“Nobody wants to see this taking place in Falls Park or anywhere else. The victim in this video could have been seriously hurt or worse and the young people behind this attack are engaging in serious criminal behaviour which could have dire consequences for their futures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad