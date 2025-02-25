Police appeal for information over crash which killed pensioner

Police have made a new appeal for information about a road crash in Co Down in which a pensioner was killed.

Pedestrian Isobel Murphy, 80, died after being struck by a car in Comber on Saturday at 4.45pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are appealing to anyone who was travelling on the Ballygowan Road or Railway Street area between 4.30pm and 4.45pm on Saturday, and has dashcam footage to make contact with us.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who observed an elderly female pedestrian on the Ballygowan Road or crossing at the Railway Street area between these same times to make contact with us.”