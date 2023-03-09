Police appeal for witnesses after man killed in single-vehicle road accident
A man has died following a road traffic collision in Northern Ireland.
The incident occurred yesterday evening in the Magheramorne area of Larne.
Sergeant Smart said: “Police received a report of a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the Craiganee Road, shortly before 6.30pm on Wednesday, 8th March.
“Officers attended along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. The man sadly passed away at the scene.
“The road has since fully reopened to all traffic and our investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances of the collision.
“We are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area, or who may have witnessed what happened or captured it on their dash-cam, to contact officers in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 1707 of 08/03/23.”
Police have not revealed any details about the man’s name or age.
See more:
'Fly high baby Frank we love you' tribute as friends rally around family of one-year-old crash victim Frank McIlduff