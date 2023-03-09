Ludmila Poletelova, 61, was found dead at her home in Lodge Court, Limavady, in April 2021.

Svetlana Svedova, 47, of College Court in the Co Londonderry town, pleaded guilty to the murder in December last year.

At a sentencing hearing at Belfast Crown Court on Thursday, Mr Justice O’Hara said he had already imposed a life sentence on Svedova but now had to set a minimum tariff on the time she would serve before her case could come before parole commissioners.

The judge told the court that Ms Poletelova, a mother and grandmother, had been born in Russia but spent most of her life in Latvia before moving to Northern Ireland in 2009, and had been employed at a wine bar in Limavady.

He said: “Ms Poletolova was a lady who helped fellow Latvians and eastern Europeans who were struggling in Northern Ireland.

“Over several years she assisted some and helped others to find accommodation.”

Mr Justice O’Hara said her body was discovered in April 2021 after her employer sent a colleague to her home when she did not turn up for a shift at work.

Ludmila Poletelova, pictured above, was murdered in her home in Limavady in April 2021. Svetlana Svedova has been sentenced at Belfast Crown Court to serve a minimum of 16 years in custody for the murder of Ms Poletelova

A pathologist’s report showed she had been murdered, with approximately 50 blows struck to her head, most likely with a claw hammer.

The judge said her death must have been “brutal and horrific”.

He told the court that police suspicion quickly fell on Svedova, who turned up at the wine bar to cover her victim’s shift with injuries to her arms.

She subsequently told police she had visited Ms Poletolova’s home and they had drunk together but that she had not killed her.

Mr Justice O’Hara said Svedova, who is Latvian, maintained her innocence in the face of “overwhelming” evidence until she finally pleaded guilty last December.

He added: “There is little or nothing that can be said for the defendant beyond the fact that she eventually pleaded guilty and in all probability she did not go to Ms Poletolova’s home with the intention of killing her.

“What she did, in short, was to beat her so-called friend to death with approximately 50 blows from a hammer, probably on the Tuesday.

“She left her body lying in the flat until it was discovered on the Friday. She turned up at work to cover her shift and after that she maintained a complete denial of the murder.

“I do not accept there is any real evidence of remorse and none of the sort I would expect from a defendant who had murdered a helpful older friend.”

The judge said that, even at the end of the 16-year minimum sentence he set, Svedova’s release is not guaranteed, as that decision will lie with the parole commissioners.

Responding to the sentencing, PSNI Detective Inspector Claire McGarvey said: “This was a shocking attack in which Ludmila Poletelova was struck repeatedly, and ferociously, with a hammer.

“The injuries sustained included multiple skull fractures due to over 50 blows to the head.”

She added: “Ludmila, who was from Latvia, had lived and worked in the town for a number of years.

“While she kept herself to herself, she was greatly respected and well-liked within the community.

“I would like to thank local people for their assistance with this investigation. Your support has been invaluable.

“Furthermore, Ludmila’s family have extended their sincere gratitude to those who initiated and supported fundraising to allow Ludmila’s body to be returned to her native Latvia.

“Today my thoughts are with Ludmila’s two sons and two grandchildren who remain heartbroken and distraught by the loss of, and level of violence inflicted upon, their loved one.

“Indeed, their torment was prolonged by the defendant’s delay in pleading guilty.

“This was a senseless, cruel and brutal loss of an innocent life.”

