Baby Carrie’s body was discovered by children playing at an area known as the Duckwalk, at the rear of Lough Moss leisure centre, Carryduff, shortly after 2pm on the afternoon of 26 March 2002. Baby Carrie had suffered injuries to her head as well as multiple stab wounds to various parts of her body.

The Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Jenna Fitzpatrick said: “Despite the length of time that has passed, we remain committed to bringing to justice those responsible for her tragic death and would appeal to anyone with any information which may assist our inquiries to contact us. Where credible investigative lines of enquiry are identified, capable of progressing the investigation into her death, we will follow them.

“I believe the answers to what happened to baby Carrie lie within the local community of Carryduff. I am appealing to anyone with any knowledge of what happened to baby Carrie, whether as a witness or from personal involvement to come and speak with police. It is not too late, if anyone now feels they are able to talk to us, we are ready to listen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A shrine to Baby Carrie at the spot where she was found at the rear of Lough Moss leisure centre, Carryduff, on March 26, 2002.

“I am appealing directly to Carrie’s mum, anybody who might know her or anyone whom she may have confided in to get in contact with us. I realise that this will be a particularly emotional time for Carrie’s mum and, like any mother without her child she must find this a very distressing experience to cope with, especially on this significant anniversary.

“I would ask anyone who has any information which may assist us with the investigation into Carrie’s murder to contact Police on 101. A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”