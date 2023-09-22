Police are investigating after incidents of criminal damage at a number of residential properties in Co Down

Police are investigating a number of incidents of criminal damage at Weavers Grange in Newtownards

A passing police patrol discovered damage to windows and graffiti on walls of several houses in the area at around 1.30am, on Friday 22nd September.

Enquiries are ongoing and police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area to contact them at Newtownards on 101, quoting reference number 52 22/09/23.

