News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody

Police are investigating after incidents of criminal damage at a number of residential properties in Co Down

Police are investigating a number of incidents of criminal damage at Weavers Grange in Newtownards
By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 10:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 10:51 BST
Police are investigating a number of incidents of criminal damage at Weavers Grange in NewtownardsPolice are investigating a number of incidents of criminal damage at Weavers Grange in Newtownards
Police are investigating a number of incidents of criminal damage at Weavers Grange in Newtownards

A passing police patrol discovered damage to windows and graffiti on walls of several houses in the area at around 1.30am, on Friday 22nd September.

Enquiries are ongoing and police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area to contact them at Newtownards on 101, quoting reference number 52 22/09/23.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport, or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.