Police assure public of high-visibility presence in Londonderry after spate of sex attacks

Officers from the PSNI's Local Neighbourhood Policing Teams (LNPTs) at the Top of the Hill Park area in Londonderry where a woman was attacked by a male with a knife in the area on Saturday.

​A high-visibility police presence has been assured in Londonderry following two attacks on women at the weekend.

A woman was attacked by a male with a knife in Drumahoe Park on Friday evening, before a woman was attacked in the Top of the Hill Park area on Saturday afternoon.

The PSNI believe the two attacks may be linked.

However they are not thought to be connected to attacks on women in the city last week.

Derry City and Strabane District Commander Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney said she wants to provide reassurance to women that there will be an increased high-visibility police presence in key areas over the coming days.

"At around 10pm on Friday evening , 1st November, a woman in her 20s was walking in Drumahoe Park in the city, when she was attacked by a male carrying a knife. She managed to break free and run for help," she said.

"Shortly before 3pm on Saturday afternoon, 2nd November, a woman aged in her 40s was walking her dog in Top of the Hill Park area in the Waterside, when she was also attacked by a male carrying a knife.

"She called out for help and swung her dog lead at him, prompting him to run off in the direction of Corrody Road.

"He is described as a white man in his 20s, around 5ft 10in tall with a slim build, and was wearing all black clothing. He had his hoody pulled tight around his face.

"Officers responded quickly to both reports and conducted thorough searches; however the attacker had left the area.

"Detectives are investigating the possibility that the attack in Drumahoe on Friday night is linked to the attack in the Top of the Hill area on Saturday."

She added: "We understand the concern these attacks will have on the local community. However, I want to reassure residents of Derry that we will have an increased high-visibility police presence in key areas, including our local parks, which will continue throughout the city over the coming days.

"I can assure residents that there is no link to the attacks in the city centre last week. In both of those cases a suspect has been identified and those cases are ongoing.

"We are engaging with our communities and partners in the city around what we can do, as a collective, to ensure women and girls feel safe and empowered to go about their lives without fear.

"I would ask that if you notice someone acting suspiciously or if a person's behaviour causes you concern, do not approach and instead call police immediately.

Meanwhile a rally for women’s safety will be held in Londonderry on Friday. It will take place at the Guildhall at 6.15pm.

SDLP councillor Catherine McDaid is one of those organising the rally, which will feature a range of speakers.

Councillor McDaid said: “Women across our city are living in fear after the events of the past week.

"We have seen four violent attacks on women who were just going about their lives, while walking home or out walking their dog. Nobody should be subjected to something like this and there will be a lasting impact on the victims of these horrific attacks.

“We cannot allow this to pass without a proper response. We are seeing self-defence classes for women reaching maximum capacity and discussions around how women stay safe are becoming an everyday reality.

"This isn’t an issue that has popped up this week, having to take safety precautions in normal situations is just part of life as a woman and points to a real sickness within our society.

“I think it’s really important that we come together as a city on Friday night to send a powerful message that this violence against women and girls must end.