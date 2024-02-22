Police charge a man over string of overnight vehicle burglaries in Londonderry area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

These occurred in the greater Strathfoyle area, a district on the northern edge of the city’s Waterside, on Wednesday.

In the reports made to police, at least two vehicles were reported as having been taken, plus as a bicycle, while other vehicles are reported to have been entered and rummaged through.

Now it emerges there was another burglary related to the suspect – an aggravated one in the Collon Lane area of the city’s north-west, off the Glengalliagh Road.

PSNI

The man has been charged with offences including four counts of burglary, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.