Police charge a man over string of overnight vehicle burglaries in Londonderry area
These occurred in the greater Strathfoyle area, a district on the northern edge of the city’s Waterside, on Wednesday.
In the reports made to police, at least two vehicles were reported as having been taken, plus as a bicycle, while other vehicles are reported to have been entered and rummaged through.
Now it emerges there was another burglary related to the suspect – an aggravated one in the Collon Lane area of the city’s north-west, off the Glengalliagh Road.
The man has been charged with offences including four counts of burglary, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
He is due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Friday, February 23.