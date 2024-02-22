All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Police charge a man over string of overnight vehicle burglaries in Londonderry area

A man aged 29 is due to appear in court in the morning charged with a raft of offences relating to a number of night-time break-ins.
By Adam Kula
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 22:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

These occurred in the greater Strathfoyle area, a district on the northern edge of the city’s Waterside, on Wednesday.

In the reports made to police, at least two vehicles were reported as having been taken, plus as a bicycle, while other vehicles are reported to have been entered and rummaged through.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now it emerges there was another burglary related to the suspect – an aggravated one in the Collon Lane area of the city’s north-west, off the Glengalliagh Road.

PSNIPSNI
PSNI

The man has been charged with offences including four counts of burglary, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He is due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Friday, February 23.