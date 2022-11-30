News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police close a number of roads after a report was made that a suspicious object left outside Newtownbutler

Police have closed a number of roads following a report of a suspicious object left in the Crom Road area of Newtownbutler.

By Gemma Murray
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

In a statement the PSNI said that the Crom Road is closed between its junctions with The Kids Road and Landbrock Road.

The Bun Road is also closed at its junction with Lehinch Road and the Drumcru Road at its junction with High Street in Newtownbutler village.

Hide Ad

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Most Popular

Crom Road, Newtownbutler