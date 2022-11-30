Police close a number of roads after a report was made that a suspicious object left outside Newtownbutler
Police have closed a number of roads following a report of a suspicious object left in the Crom Road area of Newtownbutler.
By Gemma Murray
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
In a statement the PSNI said that the Crom Road is closed between its junctions with The Kids Road and Landbrock Road.
The Bun Road is also closed at its junction with Lehinch Road and the Drumcru Road at its junction with High Street in Newtownbutler village.
Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.