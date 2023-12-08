Police Federation welcomes ‘no-nonsense’ pay commitment from chief constable

The chief constable’s “no nonsense commitment” to secure a 7% pay rise for PSNI officers has been welcomed by the police federation (PFNI).

PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher speaks to the media after a meeting of the Policing Board in Belfast on December 7. Photo: David Young/PA Wire

At a meeting of the policing board on Thursday, Jon Boutcher suggested he was prepared to risk sanctions if necessary in his effort to the salary increase recommended by a pay review panel.

“They deserve it and I am determined that they’re going to get it,” he said.

The recently appointed top officer also vowed to start a new recruitment drive in April 2024, despite the PSNI’s well-documented financial difficulties.

Although the recommended number of officers for the PSNI is 7,500, Mr Boutcher described the PSNI as being on course to have fewer than 6,000 officers for the first time in early 2025.

The service is facing a budget shortfall of £52.5 million this financial year – a figure that includes the funds needed to introduce the 7% pay rise.

PFNI chair Liam Kelly said he welcomed Mr Boutcher’s pledge.

“This was a no-nonsense commitment from Mr Boutcher which this federation warmly welcomes,” he said.

“It shows he has our back and is willing to go into bat on behalf of all rank-and-file. He sees an iniquitous, unbalanced and unjustified withholding of the pay award and is calling it out.”

As of April this year, the salary for a constable during the two-year probationary period is £26,682 during two-year probation, rising to £28,932 in year four.

Mr Kelly added: “Clearly, the chief constable is not in any mood to dilly dally on a pay award during a vicious cost-of-living crisis. Our men and women deserve better and he fully acknowledges that fact.“The government must sit up and take notice of what we and the chief constable are saying.

"They must stop the procrastination and act with haste to give our officers what they are due, and it must be backdated to September in line with what colleagues in England and Wales received.

“Our pay scales are bad enough and are in need of an overhaul for the Service to attract and retain the best.