But as the parties’ vote-scoring efforts wound to a close today, the campaigning was marred by a report of a confrontation involving a female DUP candidate.

Police said they had arrested a man in his 70s after the woman, Dawn Huggins, said she was threatened at a polling station in Co Londonderry.

The man was later given a Community Resolution Notice.

The DUP said Ms Huggins, a candidate for Causeway Coast and Glens council, had the leaflets ripped from her hand and was told she was not welcome in the Macosquin area (to the south-west of Coleraine) on Thursday morning.

Sir Jeffrey insisted there must be no ‘no-go areas’ for his candidates in Northern Ireland.

He said: "One of our candidates standing in the Bann electoral area for Causeway Coast and Glens, Dawn Huggins, was handing out some leaflets outside Macosquin Primary School this morning when a very large gentleman, well over 6ft, approached her and tore the leaflets out of her hand.

"There was significant physical intimidation of our candidate. She was threatened, told to get out of the area.

Dawn Huggins and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson on the campaign trail prior to the incident in Macosquin

"I want to be absolutely clear and on behalf of Dawn say this: there are no no-go areas for our candidates in Northern Ireland.

"This is a democratic process, elections are free and fair in Northern Ireland and candidates are entitled to put forward their perspectives."

The DUP leader called for intimidation of politicians, particularly women, to stop.

He added: "There is no place in our society for this kind of intimidatory behaviour and the DUP will not stand for it.

"She (Ms Huggins) is very badly shaken up by this, very upset by what has happened, by the threats that were made against her, by the physical intimidation to which she was subjected.

"This is entirely wrong. Therefore we stand with Dawn and the courage she has shown putting herself forward for public office.

"It is difficult to attract people to stand for public office and this kind of behaviour simply doesn't help.

"Dawn is a courageous woman like the other women who are standing for election, for whatever party they stand, and this intimidation will not deter any of these women or any other candidates from pursuing public office, for standing up for what they believe in and putting themselves forward before the people."

Party colleague and MLA Gordon Lyons said: "Dawn has not been deterred. Many thanks to the canvassers from other parties who called the police to her aid."

The PSNI said: "Police arrested a man in his 70s following the report of an assault in the Macosquin area on Thursday afternoon, May 18.

"Inquiries are continuing."

Then later on Thursday night, they said the man had been issued with a Community Resolution Notice – an alternative to prosecution which was introduced in 2016, and which the PSNI says “allows officers to use their professional judgement in managing low level and local crimes through the use of discretion”.

The tallying of votes for council elections always takes longer than others because there are so many candidates, and so many transfer votes – creating an especially nail-biting time for the prospective politicians.

​Among those who voted early was Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill, who filled out her ballot paper at St Patrick’s primary school in her home village of Clonoe, Co Tyrone.

UUP leader Doug Beattie voted in Craigavon and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood was accompanied by his two young daughters when he voted at a school in Londonderry.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was last of the leaders of the larger parties to vote, casting his ballot in the afternoon at Dromore Central Primary School in Co Down.

Among the voters at St Patrick’s Primary School in Clonoe were a part of a wedding party.

Blaine, Nicole, Johnny, Kevin and Pat Campbell arrived dressed for Pat’s nuptials to allow him to cast his vote just before his wedding.

Results should start emerging from Friday afternoon.

​

