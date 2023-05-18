Police uncover 'considerable quantities' of drugs from Co Londonderry house raid and arrest man on suspicion of dealing

As well as the narcotics, there were items used in the sale and supply of drugs.

The home which was raided was in Riverview, a large cul-de-sac in Ballykelly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The raid took place on Wednesday.

Officers said the drugs included Class A, Class B and Class Cs, as well as a sum of money and drug-related paraphernalia.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class A, B, and C controlled drug, being concerned in the supply of a Class A, B, and C controlled drug, and possessing criminal property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man has since been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

Anyone with any concerns about drugs or other suspected criminality in their local area should contact Police on 101.

Generic shot of the entrance to the Riverview neighbourhood in Ballykelly

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More from this reporter: