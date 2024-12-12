Police hand out 300 fixed penalty notices during Road Safety Week with 121 people reported for prosecution
A further 121 people are being reported to the Public Prosecution Service for road traffic offences and 67 arrests were made.
PSNI officers were supported by colleagues from the Northern Ireland Road Safety Partnership whose Safety Camera Vans carried out 170 road safety operations which resulted in 2693 detections for speeding.
Operational Support Department, Superintendent Jonathan Wilson said: "This was a week of proactive policing operations to help keep roads across Northern Ireland safe.
“These figures show that despite repeated warnings and advice, some motorists continue to break the law.
“We launched our winter anti-drink and drug drive operation for 2024 earlier this month. We will be using all the powers and legislation at our disposal, including authorised checkpoints, to detect people who drive after taking drugs and/or alcohol.
“All motorists need to consider the consequences of their actions and ensure that their friends, family and they, themselves, get home safely. Even having one drink when you are driving can have catastrophic consequences.
“When you follow our simple safety message, the Fatal Five, you can keep you and your loved ones safe. The message is simple: don’t drink or take drugs and drive, slow down, don’t be careless, always wear your seatbelt and never use your mobile phone whilst driving.”