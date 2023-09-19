Police have made an arrest after stabbing incident - 30 year old man taken to hospital
PSNI Inspector Tate said: “A report was received at approximately 5pm that a man, aged in his 30s, had been stabbed inside a property in the Richmond Court area of the city.
“Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, who provided treatment at the scene for a stab wound to the man’s upper body area.
“He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries which are not life-threatening.
“A 44-year-old man was subsequently arrested later that evening on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm. He remains in custody at this time, assisting officers with their enquiries.
“Our investigation is underway and anyone who thinks they could help with our ongoing enquiries or has mobile footage of what happened, can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1309 18/09/23.”
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org