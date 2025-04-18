Police have said they want to ensure safety of all residents and visitors of the North Coast this Easter weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PSNI want to ensure the safety of all residents and visitors of the North Coast this Easter weekend, 2025

The North Coast is a very popular destination for both locals and visitors alike, particularly over the Easter period.

With tourists expected from far and wide, we want to make sure everyone gets here safely, offering reassurance to the public that our policing teams will be on duty for everyone’s safety, particularly around busy transport stations, hospitality establishments, residential areas and beaches.

Causeway Coast and Glens Chief Inspector, Siobhan Watt, explains: “With increased visitor numbers expected to the coast, there will inevitably be more congestion on our roads, due to large volumes of people moving in and around Portrush and Portstewart.

As many are aware, the peninsula is not designed for such volume each year, so traffic to and from the area can be extremely busy with long delays for many road users.

Our ask is that everyone needs to expect such delays and to be patient, utilise the car parking facilities available and plan extra time for their journey. “To minimise disruption, our aim is to maximise the car parking locations available, directing traffic to these and any overflow car parks, which will be clearly signposted as visitors approach Portrush and Portstewart areas.

We want to reassure the local community and visitors, that the footprint of our officers will not be reduced in any capacity, instead we will be working with our partners from Translink and Council to minimise disruption where possible. Chief Inspector Watt, continued: “Over the weekend, officers will be conducting DVA operations to ensure vehicles in the area are road-worthy, and police would like to remind all road users planning to visit, that any form of anti-social driving or reckless behaviour in general will not be tolerated – that includes excessive speeds in coastal areas, dangerous driving or any practice that puts the lives of other road users at risk.

"Our officers are very much aware of car cruising and ‘diffing’ practices becoming more popular on our roads up here, which is a type of donut manoeuvre.

This kind of driving behaviour where large crowds may gather is dangerous, and those keen on taking part are advised not to.

Remember, it only takes a split second for a tragedy to occur on our narrow roads and we have sadly lost twelve people on roads across Northern Ireland this year already, we do not want to see this number increase.

Please don’t rush, don’t take any risks, be patient with other road users and arrive safely.

"Our focus will also be on preventing Violence Against Women and Girls, particularly those most vulnerable after a night out where alcohol may be consumed.

Our teams will be looking out for those engaging in anti-social behaviour in and around our public spaces, and would like to remind anyone planning on staying in the area, to enjoy what the bustling nightlife has to offer, but to do so respectfully, being mindful of local residents and their property, and to ensure they get home safely.

There are excellent public transport services via Translink and numerous local taxi companies available in the town that can be utilised. “Please drink responsibly, look out for one another and your drinks, taking necessary precautions against any potential spiking.

Familiarise yourselves with our 'Ask for Angela' scheme and seek assistance from members of staff in licensed premises, if you believe you’re in danger.

