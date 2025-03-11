Police investigate sudden death of woman in Kilrea area; 38-year-old man arrested and remains in custody
Police are investigating the sudden death of a woman in Co Londonderry.
One man has been arrested in connection with the death in the Kilrea area.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives are investigating the sudden death of a woman in the Kilrea area.
“The woman, aged in her 40s, was sadly pronounced dead on Sunday March 9.
“A man, aged 38, arrested in connection with the investigation remains in custody at this time.
“Officers are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death.”