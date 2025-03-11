Police are investigating the sudden death of a woman in Co Londonderry.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One man has been arrested in connection with the death in the Kilrea area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives are investigating the sudden death of a woman in the Kilrea area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The woman, aged in her 40s, was sadly pronounced dead on Sunday March 9.

“A man, aged 38, arrested in connection with the investigation remains in custody at this time.