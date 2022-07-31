Police investigating after man sustained serious injuries

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “A report was received of this injured male shortly after 8.20pm. He was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries and remains in a serious condition.

“Enquiries remain ongoing and we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other video footage. The number to call is 101 quoting reference 1672 of 30/7/22.”