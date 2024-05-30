Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are investigating and issuing an appeal for information after a Red Kite bird was found injured in the vicinity of Cullion Road in Newry, on Saturday, April 20.

The bird was later taken to a local veterinary clinic for treatment at the time, but due to its injuries being consistent with being shot, it had to be put to sleep. Following an X-ray on April 22, and later confirmation from Agri-Food and Biosciences (AFBI), it became evident in the X-Ray that the bird had been shot, as pellets were embedded in its wing and neck, including a fracture to its humerus.

A police spokesperson said: “This Red Kite, also nicknamed ‘Vivienne’ due to its identifying wing-tags brown-pink 6V, was well-known in the area and throughout the Mournes since it was born here back in 2018.

