Police launch investigation after red kite bird is shot and later dies from injuries in Newry
The bird was later taken to a local veterinary clinic for treatment at the time, but due to its injuries being consistent with being shot, it had to be put to sleep. Following an X-ray on April 22, and later confirmation from Agri-Food and Biosciences (AFBI), it became evident in the X-Ray that the bird had been shot, as pellets were embedded in its wing and neck, including a fracture to its humerus.
A police spokesperson said: “This Red Kite, also nicknamed ‘Vivienne’ due to its identifying wing-tags brown-pink 6V, was well-known in the area and throughout the Mournes since it was born here back in 2018.
“At this time, we are asking for information from the public due to offences falling under the Wildlife (NI) Order 1985 as amended by the Wildlife and Natural Environment Act (NI) 2011.”