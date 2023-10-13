News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein

Police make four arrests following attempted hijacking and assault in Omagh

Police have made four arrests following an attempted hijacking and assault in Omagh.
By Michael Cousins
Published 13th Oct 2023, 09:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

At approximately 9.45pm on Thursday, 12th October a man who was in the car park of a bus depot in the Drumragh Avenue area was approached by four men.

One of the men took the keys from the ignition of the man’s vehicle and the others got into the back seat and demanded the man to drive or get into the boot.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When the man refused they pulled him from the vehicle and began assaulting him by hitting and kicking him. He was also assaulted by a woman when lying on the ground.

Most Popular
The bus depot in the Drumragh Avenue area of OmaghThe bus depot in the Drumragh Avenue area of Omagh
The bus depot in the Drumragh Avenue area of Omagh

They then attempted to drag the victim into the boot of their vehicle before fleeing the scene in their own car.

The victim received medical treatment for his injuries and a short time later police arrested three men aged 25, 23 and 22 and a woman aged 21 on suspicion of a number of offences, including attempted hijacking.

They remain in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries. We are appealing to anyone with information about what happened to get in touch with us.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling in the area shortly before or after 9.30pm on Thursday and saw any suspicious activity to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1948 12/10/23.

You can also make a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or, via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/