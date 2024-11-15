Police officers injured during protest as Hillary Clinton visited Belfast

A protest outside Queen's University Belfast, during a visit from Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton, Queen's University Belfast Chancellor, who is attending a Young Enterprise event at the University

A number of police officers were injured during a protest against Hillary Clinton in Belfast .

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said a full investigation has been launched into scenes of public disorder outside Queen's University on Thursday.

The protest took place while the former US presidential candidate addressed a summit at the university, where she is the chancellor.

There was a heavy police presence as protesters chanted "shame" and carried Palestine flags and a cut-out of Mrs Clinton depicted with blood on her hands.

Footage showed angry exchanges and scuffles between protesters and police.

The PSNI said four men were arrested. Three, aged 18, 20 and 21 years old, have been charged with resisting police.

The 18-year-old was also charged with obstructing police and the 21-year-old with obstructing police and assault on police.

They are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on December 12 .

A fourth man, aged 57, was released.

South Belfast District Commander Superintendent Finola Dornan said every effort was made to facilitate those engaging in peaceful protest, and said it is unacceptable and without justification that a number of officers were injured.

"During the course of a protest in the university area of south Belfast , our policing team responded to a number of public disorder offences on the afternoon of Thursday November 14 ," she said.

"The right to protest, freedom of speech and assembly are fundamental human rights. They are protected in law and allow individuals to engage in peaceful protest, balanced against the rights and protection of others.

"What was experienced yesterday cannot be described as peaceful in nature. In order to manage risks to the public and to our officers, additional resources, including tactical support officers, were required, significantly over and above the initial local police deployment.

"A number of our officers were injured and this is unacceptable and without justification. In spite of these challenges, every effort was made to facilitate those engaging in peaceful protest to continue to express their views.

"A full investigation into the disorder yesterday has been launched.

"We will review footage with a view to identifying any other offences that have been committed. I would encourage anyone with any information which could assist police to contact us on 101 and quote reference 890 of 14/11/24."