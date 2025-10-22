Police Ombudsman returns to work after investigation

By Rebecca Black, PA
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 11:21 BST
Northern Ireland’s Police Ombudsman has returned to work, her office has announced.

Marie Anderson announced in June that she was taking a temporary leave of absence due to “detracting commentary”.

She was investigated for alleged misconduct in public office and also for the potential offence of perverting the course of justice following a domestic incident in Co Down in 2023.

It came following the conclusion of an independent investigation into events relating to an incident at a property linked to Mrs Anderson in Holywood.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers went to the property at about 6.30pm on Saturday September 23, 2023 after a report of a domestic incident.

A man was arrested as part of the inquiry and later cautioned for common assault.

West Midlands Police were then tasked with investigating further aspects of the incident.

They concluded their investigation in June and a file of evidence was sent to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

Earlier this month, the PPS announced it had taken the decision not to prosecute Mrs Anderson.

It said that after careful consideration of the file, it was concluded by prosecutors there was no reasonable prospect of conviction for any criminal offence.

On Wednesday, the Police Ombudsman’s Office said Mrs Anderson was to return to work that day.

She said: “I am grateful to my staff who continued to work diligently in my absence and I am returning to complete work on a number of reports ahead of my retirement.”

